See Where Playwright Sharr White Wrote Pictures From Home in This Extended Broadway Show Interview

Pictures From Home, based on the photo memoir of the same name by Larry Sultan, officially opens at Broadway's Studio 54 on February 9. The show, which stars Danny Burstein as Sultan and Nathan Lane and Zoë Wanamaker as his parents Irving and Jean. T In an interview for The Broadway Show, White invited Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens to his home in upstate New York to talk about what sparked his interest in Sultan and more. Here is an extended version of their conversation.

White's career had a "slow burn." "I was writing a lot. I was waiting tables. I was self-producing when I could. These little plays—we did a production in a hotel room over a weekend," he said. "I didn't have any prospects. I didn't know anybody. I didn't go to school. I wasn't connected in the industry. I finally won a small award. I got an agent and things started very slowly happening. I got a couple of commissions, and I thought, 'Well, I can't stop now.'"

The playwright calls The Other Place, which starred Laurie Metcalf, his big break. Directed by Joe Mantello, the show started off-Broadway in 2011 and bowed on Broadway in 2013. He then went on to work on three seasons of Showtime's hit show The Affair. Pictures From Home marks his third Broadway credit after The Snow Geese, which starred Mary-Louise Parker.

