Thanksgiving Play Announces Complete Cast and Creative Team

Second Stage Theater Company’s upcoming production of Larissa FastHorse’s The Thanksgiving Play has chosen its full cast and creative team.

The cast will include Emmy Award nominee D’Arcy Carden as Alicia, two-time Tony winner Katie Finneran as Logan, Scott Foley as Jaxton and two-time Emmy nominee Chris Sullivan as Caden. Casting is by Telsey + Co.

The Thanksgiving Play will mark Carden’s Broadway debut; she is best known for television’s The Good Place and A League of Their Own. Finneran won Tonys for Promises, Promises and Noises Off; her credits also include It’s Only a Play and Annie. Foley, known for TV’s Scandal and Party of Five, made his Broadway debut in The Violet Hour. Sullivan earned a pair of Emmy nominations for This Is Us and has appeared on Broadway in Nice Work If You Can Get It, Lombardi and Chicago.

Tony-winning director Rachel Chavkin will repeat her work from the 2018 world premiere of The Thanksgiving Play with off-Broadway’s Playwrights Horizons. The Broadway production will feature scenic design by Tony nominee Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Lux Haac, lighting design by Jeanette Oui-Suk Yew, sound design by Tony nominee Mikaal Sulaiman and video/projection design by David Bengali.

The Thanksgiving Play is a satire that follows a troupe of well-intentioned theatermakers as they try to create a culturally sensitive story for their Thanksgiving pageant. Naturally, their attempts go awry.

Previews were previously set to start on March 23 but will now begin on March 25 ahead of an official opening night on April 20 at the Hayes Theatre.