The Broadway Revival of Parade, Starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, Begins Performances

The first revival of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry’s Parade has arrived on Broadway. Tony winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond star in the musical, which plays its first performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on February 21 and opens on March 16. Michael Arden directs the production, which was first presented as part of the New York City Center Encores! series last year.

Inspired by historical events, Parade follows Lucille and Leo Frank—a Jewish couple living in Marietta, Georgia—as they are pulled apart and drawn together by Leo’s 1913 murder trial, conviction, appeal and eventual lynching.



Joining Platt and Diamond in the cast are Alex Joseph Grayson as Jim Conley, Tony nominee Sean Allan Krill as Governor Slaton, Tony nominee Howard McGillin as Old Soldier/Judge Roan and Paul Alexander Nolan as Hugh Dorsey. They will be joined by Jay Armstrong Johnson as Britt Craig, Kelli Barrett as Mrs. Phagan, Courtnee Carter as Angela, Eddie Cooper as Newt Lee, Erin Rose Doyle as Mary Phagan, Tony nominee Manoel Felciano as Tom Watson, Danielle Lee Greaves as Minnie McKnight, Douglas Lyons as Riley and Jake Pedersen as Frankie Epps. The company is completed by Florrie Bagel as Nurse, Stacie Bono as Sally Slaton, Max Chernin as Mr. Turner, Emily Rose DeMartino as Essie & Others, Christopher Gurr as Luther Rosser/Mr. Peavy, Beth Kirkpatrick as Nina Formby, Ashlyn Maddox as Monteen & Others, Sophia Manicone as Iola Stover, William Michals as Detective Starnes, Jackson Teeley as Officer Ivey and Charlie Webb as Young Soldier.



Parade features choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, scenic design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Heather Gilbert, sound design by Jon Weston, projection design by Sven Ortel, music direction by Tom Murray and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.