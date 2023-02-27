Jinkx Monsoon Extends Stint in Chicago

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon, who is currently playing the role of Matron “Mama” Morton in Broadway’s long-running revival of Chicago, will remain with the musical for longer than planned. Originally scheduled to give her final performance on March 12, Monsoon will now play an additional 14 performances from March 16 through March 26. (An understudy will play the role of “Mama” Morton for the March 13 and 14 performances.)

Monsoon made her Broadway debut with Chicago on Jan. 16. “The kids are saying ‘she ate,’ so I figured, I might as well have seconds,” Monsoon said in a statement. “In all seriousness, playing for standing-room-only crowds throughout my run as ‘Mama’ has got my mind blown and my heart full.” The drag star and actor previously spoke of her first Main Stem experience on The Broadway Show.

The current cast of Chicago also features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart and Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly. As previously announced, Bianca Marroquín will take over as Velma beginning on March 13.

The Chicago company also includes James T. Lane as Billy Flynn, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The ensemble features David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O’Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur and Michael Scirrotto.