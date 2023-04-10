2023 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards to be Presented in June

The 23rd annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, recognizing fan-favorite productions and performers from the 2022-2023 Broadway season, will be presented on June 1. The winners are decided solely based on votes cast by audience members. Voting will open via Broadway.com’s online poll on April 24.

The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards are presented in traditional categories, including Favorite Leading Actor and Actress, Favorite Musical and Favorite Revival. There are also categories specific to the Awards, including Favorite Diva Performance, Favorite Replacement and Favorite New Song.

Awards are also presented for national touring productions to include more fans around the country.

Additional information about this year’s awards will be announced.

The 2022 winners included Six for Favorite New Musical, Hamilton for Favorite Tour, Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman for Favorite Onstage Pair in the 2022 revival of The Music Man and Patti LuPone for Favorite Diva Performance for her turn in the 2022 revival of Company.



Broadway.com is under the leadership of the John Gore Organization.