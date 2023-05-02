Summer, 1976 Receives Additional Extension

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a second extension for the world-premiere production of Summer, 1976. The production will now play for an additional week through June 18 at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Summer, 1976 had previously been extended by two weeks to June 10.

Written by David Auburn and directed by Daniel Sullivan, Summer, 1976 stars 2023 Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht as Alice and Laura Linney as Diana. The play follows two women who are navigating motherhood, intimacy and independence in Ohio during the bicentennial celebrations sweeping the nation.

Hecht received the production’s sole Tony nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play.