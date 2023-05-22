Peter Pan Goes Wrong Announces Extension

The new comedy Peter Pan Goes Wrong will extend its Broadway run by two weeks. The production, which officially opened on April 19 and was slated to close July 9, will now run through July 23 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

The play will then move to Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theatre at Center Theatre Group for a run from August 8 to September 10.

The Broadway mounting of Peter Pan Goes Wrong was nominated for three Outer Critics Circle Awards, three Drama Desk Awards and a Drama League Award.

Inspired by J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, the farce is co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields. The comedy follows the fictional Cornley Drama Society as they put on a production of Peter Pan that must withstand technical glitches, flying problems and cast arguments before everything falls apart.