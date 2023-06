Winners of the 2023 Broadway.com Choice Awards were honored at a private reception at 48 Lounge on June 1. Voted on by you, the fans, attendees picked up their trophies and celebrated before heading to the theater for their evening shows. Step inside the exclusive event with the pics below!

Into the Woods star Sara Bareilles and Ohio State Murders star Audra McDonald were honored with the 2023 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards for Favorite Performance of the Year.

(Photo: Andy Henderson)

Sweeney Todd stars Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban took home five 2023 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards between them.

(Photo: Andy Henderson)