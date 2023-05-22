Into the Woods Tops Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners

Every year since Broadway.com launched in 2000, we have asked you to pick your favorites of the season in the annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. The results are in, and Into the Woods topped the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards with six awards! Sweeney Todd, The Piano Lesson, Some Like It Hot and Hamilton also enjoyed multiple wins. In the performance categories, Sweeney Todd stars Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban both took home multiple awards. See below for all of the winners. Congratulations to all!
Favorite New Musical
Some Like It Hot
Favorite New Play
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Favorite Musical Revival
Into the Woods
Favorite Play Revival
The Piano Lesson
Favorite Long Running Show
Hamilton
Favorite Tour
Hamilton
Favorite Performance of the Year (Musical)
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Favorite Performance of the Year (Play)
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd
Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd
Favorite Leading Actor in a Play
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Favorite Leading Actress in a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical
Gavin Creel, Into the Woods
Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical
Phillipa Soo, Into the Woods
Favorite Featured Actor in a Play
Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson
Favorite Featured Actress in a Play
Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson
Favorite Diva Performance
Patina Miller, Into The Woods
Favorite Funny Performance
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd
Favorite Onstage Pair
Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male)
Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi (tie)
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo (tie)
Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Favorite Replacement (Male)
Derek Klena, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Favorite Replacement (Female)
Lea Michele, Funny Girl
Favorite New Song
“Some Like It Hot”, Some Like It Hot
TOTALS BY SHOW
Into the Woods - 6
Sweeney Todd - 4
The Piano Lesson - 3
Hamilton - 2
Some Like It Hot - 2
A Doll's House - 1
Funny Girl - 1
Good Night, Oscar - 1
Kimberly Akimbo - 1
Life of Pi - 1
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 1
Ohio State Murders - 1
Peter Pan Goes Wrong - 1
PERFORMERS WITH MULTIPLE WINS
Annaleigh Ashford - 3
Josh Groban - 2