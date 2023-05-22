 Skip to main content
Into the Woods Tops Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners

News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 22, 2023
Sara Bareilles in "Into the Woods"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

Every year since Broadway.com launched in 2000, we have asked you to pick your favorites of the season in the annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards. The results are in, and Into the Woods topped the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards with six awards! Sweeney ToddThe Piano Lesson, Some Like It Hot and Hamilton also enjoyed multiple wins. In the performance categories, Sweeney Todd stars Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban both took home multiple awards. See below for all of the winners. Congratulations to all!

Favorite New Musical
Some Like It Hot

Favorite New Play
Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Favorite Musical Revival
Into the Woods

Favorite Play Revival
The Piano Lesson

Favorite Long Running Show
Hamilton

Favorite Tour
Hamilton

Favorite Performance of the Year (Musical)
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Favorite Performance of the Year (Play)
Audra McDonaldOhio State Murders

Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical
Josh GrobanSweeney Todd

Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical
Annaleigh AshfordSweeney Todd

Favorite Leading Actor in a Play
Sean HayesGood Night, Oscar

Favorite Leading Actress in a Play
Jessica ChastainA Doll’s House

Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical
Gavin Creel, Into the Woods

Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical
Phillipa Soo, Into the Woods

Favorite Featured Actor in a Play
Samuel L. Jackson, The Piano Lesson

Favorite Featured Actress in a Play
Danielle BrooksThe Piano Lesson

Favorite Diva Performance
Patina Miller, Into The Woods

Favorite Funny Performance
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd

Favorite Onstage Pair
Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd 

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male)
Hiran AbeysekeraLife of Pi (tie)
Justin CooleyKimberly Akimbo (tie)

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)
Julia LesterInto the Woods

Favorite Replacement (Male)
Derek KlenaMoulin Rouge! The Musical

Favorite Replacement (Female)
Lea MicheleFunny Girl

Favorite New Song
Some Like It Hot”, Some Like It Hot

TOTALS BY SHOW
Into the Woods - 6
Sweeney Todd - 4
The Piano Lesson - 3
Hamilton - 2
Some Like It Hot - 2
A Doll's House - 1
Funny Girl - 1
Good Night, Oscar - 1
Kimberly Akimbo - 1
Life of Pi - 1
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - 1
Ohio State Murders - 1
Peter Pan Goes Wrong - 1

PERFORMERS WITH MULTIPLE WINS
Annaleigh Ashford - 3
Josh Groban - 2

