 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Get Ready for the 2023 Tony Awards on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 7, 2023
Tamsen Fadal, Micaela Diamond, Jordan E. Cooper, J. Harrison Ghee, Betsy Wolfe, David Zayas, Bonnie Milligan and Paul Wontorek
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

Related Shows

Kimberly Akimbo

from $95.22

Some Like It Hot

from $53.75

& Juliet

from $94.00

Star Files

Sara Bareilles

Christian Borle

Jessica Chastain

Jordan E. Cooper

Lorna Courtney

Micaela Diamond

J. Harrison Ghee

Josh Groban

Sean Hayes

Audra McDonald

Bonnie Milligan

Colton Ryan

Betsy Wolfe

David Zayas
View All (14)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Into the Woods Tops Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners
  2. Broadway-Aimed Tour of The Wiz Announces Preliminary Casting
  3. Broadway Faves Celebrate at the 2023 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
Back to Top