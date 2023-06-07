Get Ready for the 2023 Tony Awards on The Broadway Show

Tamsen Fadal, Micaela Diamond, Jordan E. Cooper, J. Harrison Ghee, Betsy Wolfe, David Zayas, Bonnie Milligan and Paul Wontorek
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Saturday, June 10 at 7:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Gear up for Broadway’s biggest night with this special episode of The Broadway Show! Host Tamsen Fadal runs through this year’s big Tony Award nominees.
- Hear from Sean Hayes, Josh Groban and more 2023 Tony nominees.
- The first-timers club! Host Tamsen Fadal and Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sit down with first-time Tony nominees, including Ain’t No Mo’s Jordan E. Cooper, Parade’s Micaela Diamond, Some Like It Hot’s J. Harrison Ghee, Kimberly Akimbo’s Bonnie Milligan, & Juliet’s Betsy Wolfe and Cost of Living’s David Zayas.
- Secrets of the nominees! 2023 Tony nominees Christian Borle, Sara Bareilles, Colton Ryan, Lorna Courtney and more reveal the best things they’ve ever won.
- Go inside this year’s Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards with Audra McDonald, Jessica Chastain and more.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
