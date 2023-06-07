Wayne Brady to Star as Title Role in The Wiz on Broadway

Casting for the title role in the national tour and subsequent Broadway engagement of The Wiz has been announced.

Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady will take on the role during the production’s Broadway engagement, planned for 2024. He will also play The Wiz in San Francisco (January 16-February 11, 2024) at the Golden Gate Theatre and Los Angeles (February 13-March 3, 2024) at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

Alan Mingo Jr. will play the role of The Wiz in the following cities of the show’s pre-Broadway national tour, kicking off with the tour launch in Baltimore and continuing on to Cleveland,, Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Atlanta, Greenville, Chicago, Des Moines, Tempe, and San Diego. Dates for those stops are to be announced.

Brady was last seen on Broadway as a guest performer in Freestyle Love Supreme. His additional Main Stem credits include Chicago and Kinky Boots. Mingo Jr. has also appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots. His additional credits include Rent and The Little Mermaid.

Brady and Mingo Jr. join a cast that includes the previously announced Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow. The production, to be directed by Schele Williams and choreographed by JaQuel Knight, is slated for a 2024 Broadway arrival at a venue to be announced.

The creative team includes scenic design by Hannah Beachler, costume design by Sharen Davis, lighting design by Ryan J. O’Gara,, sound design by Jon Weston and wig design by Mia Neal.