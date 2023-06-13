 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Deborah Cox and Melody A. Betts Join Cast of The Wiz

News
by Caitlin Hornik • Jun 13, 2023
Deborah Cox and Melody A. Betts
(Photo courtesy of O&M)

Additional casting has been announced for the 2024 Broadway engagement of The Wiz.

Deborah Cox will play Glinda and Melody A. Betts will take on the two roles of Aunt Em and Evillene. (In both previous Broadway productions, the roles of Aunt Em and Evillene were played by two different actors.)

Cox was last seen on Broadway in the 2013 revival of Jekyll & Hyde. Prior to that, she appeared in Aida, replacing in the title role. As a recording artist, she has released six studio albums with a seventh on the way.

Betts’ credits include the Broadway and national touring productions of Waitress, the 2015 tour of The Sound of Music and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Both Cox and Betts will also play their respective parts in the national tour of The Wiz, which precedes the Broadway engagement.

Cox and Betts join a Main Stem cast that includes the previously announced Wayne Brady in the role of The Wiz, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow. The production will be directed by Schele Williams and choreographed by JaQuel Knight. Casting is by Tara Rubin.

Related Shows

The Wiz

Star Files

Melody A. Betts

Deborah Cox

Articles Trending Now

  1. Kimberly Akimbo Wins Tony for Best Musical and Leads with 5 Total Awards
  2. Celebrate With the Winners of the 2023 Tony Awards!
  3. See the Stars on the Red Carpet at the 2023 Tony Awards
Back to Top