The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal Earns 2023 New York Emmy Nominations

Perry Sook, Tamsen Fadal, Paul Wontorek and Charlie Cooper on location at the Carlyle Hotel for "The Broadway Show" on Tony night. (Photo by Emilio Madrid for "The Broadway Show")

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the weekly nationally-syndicated, Broadway-focused TV program, co-produced by Broadway.com’s parent company the John Gore Organization, has been honored with four 2023 New York Emmy Award nominations.

Zack R. Smith is nominated in the category of Director: Long Form Content (Edited), and The Broadway Show is included in the Magazine Program (Series), Magazine Program (Single Program) and Special Event Coverage (Edited) categories. Under its previous title, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, earned a 2021 New York Emmy Award for Magazine Program (Series).

Directed and written by Smith, The Broadway Show features Fadal as host, Paul Wontorek as chief correspondent and Charlie Cooper, Perry Sook and Beth Stevens as correspondents.

Both the 2022 Tony First-Timers Club and 2022 Fall Preview episodes received nominations. The former featured chief correspondent Paul Wontorek interviewing first-time Tony nominees Jeannette Bayardelle, Gabby Beans, Rachel Dratch, Michael Oberholtzer and Myles Frost, who would go on to win his first Tony Award for his performance in the title role of MJ. The latter included sit-downs with host Fadal and A Beautiful Noise headliner Will Swenson and Wontorek with Almost Famous stars Casey Likes and Solea Pfeiffer as well as Topdog/Underdog leads Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen. In addition, correspondent Charlie Cooper interviewed KPOP star Luna. The episodes, which can be viewed below, were filmed by Alexander Goyco, Mark Hayes and Nick Shakra.

The 66th Annual New York Emmy Awards will be presented on October 28. Check out the nominated episodes below!

The Tony Awards: The First-Timers Club

The Broadway Show's Fall Preview Special