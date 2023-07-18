Betty Who, Phillip Boykin to Join Hadestown

Two new company members will join Hadestown on Broadway in September. Pop music sensation Betty Who will take on the role of Persephone and Tony Award nominee Phillip Boykin will play Hades beginning September 5.

They succeed outgoing cast members Jewelle Blackman and Tom Hewitt, respectively, who will play their final performances at the Walter Kerr Theatre on September 3.

Betty Who is an Australian-American pop singer who has risen to fame with her singles “Somebody Loves You” and “I Love You Always Forever.” Hadestown will mark her Broadway debut.

Phillip Boykin

(Photo courtesy of O&M)

Boykin, a Tony nominee for the 2012 revival of Porgy and Bess, most recently appeared on the Main Stem in the 2022 revival of The Music Man. His additional Broadway credits include the revivals of Once on This Island, Sunday in the Park with George and On the Town.

“The opportunity to play Persephone in this incredible show is a dream come true,” Who said in a statement. “Musical theater was one of my first loves — one of the main reasons I wanted to sing in the first place. So, to have arrived at this place in my life, making my Broadway debut (!!!!!!!!!!!), I am just completely overwhelmed and excited.”

Boykin also released a statement, saying, “I’m extremely excited to join this amazingly gifted cast, superb creative team and fantastic crew and staff. I am beyond honored to step into a role created by the phenomenal Patrick Page. This really is a dream come true!”

Who and Boykin will join a company that includes Reeve Carney as Orpheus and Lillias White as Hermes. They are joined by Amelia Cormack, Lindsey Hailes, Brit West, Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Alex Lugo, Sayo Oni and Alex Puette. The cast also includes swings Brandon Cameron, Yael “YaYa” Reich, Eddie Noel Rodríguez and Allysa Shorte.

Eva Noblezada, currently starring as Eurydice, will depart the production on August 18. Future casting for the role has not yet been announced.