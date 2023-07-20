Solea Pfeiffer to Join Cast of Hadestown

Solea Pfeiffer will take over the role of Eurydice in Hadestown beginning August 15. Pfeiffer succeeds Eva Noblezada, who originated the role on Broadway and will depart the production on August 13.

In addition, Lillias White will remain with the production as Hermes through Feb. 4, 2024. She is the first woman to play the role, which garnered original Hermes André De Shields a 2019 Tony Award.

Pfeiffer made her Broadway debut as Penny Lane in last season’s Almost Famous and previously starred in City Center’s 2018 mounting of Songs for a New World. The actor appeared on screen in the 2022 Netflix film A Jazzman’s Blues, written, directed and produced by Tyler Perry.

“I am so beyond thrilled to be back on Broadway, joining this beautiful show and incredible company,” Pfeiffer said in a statement. “I fell in love with Hadestown and Eva’s Eurydice years ago, and it is a great honor to follow my friend, who I have such immense love and respect for. I have truly loved this score and the magical world Anaïs Mitchell and Rachel Chavkin created from the first time I saw the show, and I cannot wait to go to ‘Hadestown’ every night. What an absolute gift.”

As previously announced, Betty Who and Phillip Boykin will join the company as Persephone and Hades, respectively. The production also features Reeve Carney as Orpheus.