Ethan Slater, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Fitzgerald to Lead Cast of Spamalot Revival

The upcoming revival of Monty Python’s Spamalot has announced its principal cast and full creative team. The production is a transfer from the Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage series.

Returning from the Kennedy Center production are Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as the Lady of the Lake, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, Michael Urie as Sir Robin and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad. Joining them for Broadway will be three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy and Tony nominee Ethan Slater as the Historian/Prince Herbert. Casting for Sir Lancelot and the full ensemble will be announced. Casting is by JZ Casting.

As previously announced, Spamalot will be directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. The creative team will also include music director John Bell, scenic and projection designer Paul Tate dePoo III, costume designer Jen Caprio, lighting designer Cory Pattak, sound designers Haley Parcher and Tony winner Kai Harada and wig designer Tom Watson. Matthew Lacey will serve as the production stage manager and RCI Theatricals will serve as general manager.

Spamalot will begin previews on October 31 ahead of an official opening night on November 16 at the St. James Theatre. The limited engagement is set to run until spring 2024, according to a representative for the production.

Spamalot is being produced on Broadway by Jeffrey Finn, vice president and executive producer of theater and artistic director of Broadway Center Stage at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.