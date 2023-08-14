Nichelle Lewis Will Play Dorothy in The Wiz

The upcoming Broadway revival of The Wiz will star Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy. The production will mark Lewis’ Main Stem debut.

Lewis has been seen in national tours of Hairspray, Little Shop of Horrors, Bare: A Pop Opera and Labelless. She appeared on television’s American Idol in the summer of 2022 and made it to Hollywood Week.

Lewis joins a Wiz cast that includes the previously announced Deborah Cox as Glinda, Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em/Evillene, Wayne Brady as The Wiz, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

Also newly announced is that Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have joined the revival’s producing team.

The Wiz will arrive on Broadway in the spring of 2024, after concluding its national tour. Broadway venue and dates will be announced.