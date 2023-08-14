Harmony Complete Cast and Creative Team Announced

The upcoming Broadway production of Harmony has shared its full cast and creative team. The previously announced musical, which features music by Barry Manilow, lyrics by Bruce Sussman and a book by Sussman, will begin previews on October 18 ahead of an official opening night on November 13 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Newly announced cast members include Allison Semmes as Josephine Baker and Andrew O’Shanick as Standartenführer, along with ensemblists Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, RhonniRose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit and Lee Zarrett.

They will join the previously announced Chip Zien as Rabbi, Sierra Boggess as Mary, Julie Benko as Ruth as well as Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman and Steven Telsey as the Comedian Harmonists. Casting is by Jamibeth Margolis.

Also newly announced are additional members of the creative team: music director John O’Neill, music coordinator Michael Aarons, orchestrator Doug Walter, Tony Award-winning scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, Tony-winning costume designer Linda Cho, co-costume designer Ricky Lurie, Tony-winning lighting designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Tony-nominated sound designer Dan Moses Schreier, media designer batwin + robin productions, hair/wig designer Tom Watson and production stage manager Scott Taylor Rollison.

The production has also scheduled the release of a cast recording on Ghostlight Records for summer 2023 — prior to the start of Broadway performances. The Harmony cast album is being produced by Manilow with co-producer Lawrence Manchester.

Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, Harmony tells the true story of the music sextet the Comedian Harmonists. The group sold millions of records and became world-renowned in the 1920s and ’30s, but the rise of Nazi Germany threatened their lives and erased their legacy