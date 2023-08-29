Merrily We Roll Along Announces Opening Night Date

Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez in the off-Broadway production of "Merrily We Roll Along" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

The first Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along has set an opening-night date of October 10. Maria Friedman will direct the previously announced production, scheduled to begin previews on September 19 and run for a limited engagement through March 24, 2024, at the Hudson Theatre.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends: writer Mary and lyricist/playwright Charley. The musical features a book by George Furth and a score by Stephen Sondheim.

The mounting, which made its New York debut at Off-Broadway’s New York Theatre Workshop in 2022, will again star Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn and Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas. Also featured in the principal cast will be Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth and Reg Rogers as Joe.