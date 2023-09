Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens takes a deep dive into Ossie Davis' Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch with Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Kara Young, director Kenny Leon and more. Watch their extended interviews from The Broadway Show's 2023 Fall Preview below!



Head here to see when The Broadway Show airs near you. Hosted by Emmy winner Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.