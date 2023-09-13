Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Announces 2023 Date

The 2023 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will be held on October 1. The outdoor market will feature booths by Broadway and off-Broadway shows, theater owners and producing organizations, unions, guilds and more lining 44th and 45th Streets in midtown Manhattan from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Among the Broadway shows slated to participate in tabling are & Juliet, Here Lies Love, The Lion King, Kimberly Akimbo, Moulin Rouge!, SIX and Sweeney Todd. There will also be tables honoring The Phantom of the Opera and the 40th anniversary of the original cast of La Cage aux Folles. Additional participating shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

The silent auction will take place in Shubert Alley from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with lots rotating every 30 minutes. Jelani Remy of Back to the Future: The Musical will co-host the silent auction with actor Michael Goddard.

In addition, the live auction — will be held in the Times Square pedestrian plaza located between 45th and 46th Streets — will conclude the day. Broadway alumnus Bryan Batt will return to host the live auction with auctioneer Nick Nicholson.



Pre-bidding on live and silent auction items is now open. Patrons can bid on prizes such as lunch with Academy Award winner and two-time Tonys host Ariana DeBose as well as a Mean Girls script signed by Tina Fey. Auction items are being added daily and can be found at BroadwayCares.org.

Fans who are unable to attend the event in New York City will once again have the option to bid on auction items online. More information regarding the online #FleaBay auctions on eBay will be released soon.

The 2022 flea market raised $1,043,825. Since 1987, the annual event has raised over $17.5 million. Proceeds support Broadway Cares’ ability to provide access to medications, counseling, healthy meals, housing and more to those around the U.S. living with HIV/AIDS and other illnesses. The event began more than 30 years ago, when cast members of the original A Chorus Line set up tables outside their stage door in Shubert Alley.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is supported by Broadway Cares corporate sponsors the New York Times and United Airlines.