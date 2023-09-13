Shirine Babb to Take Over as Doctor in A Beautiful Noise

Shirine Babb will join the cast of A Beautiful Noise beginning on September 22. Babb will assume the role of Doctor, a therapist character originated by Linda Powell, who will play her final performance in the Neil Diamond bio-musical at the Broadhurst Theatre on September 21.

Babb was a member of the cast of the 2022 revival of The Piano Lesson. Her other Main Stem credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and the 2013 mounting of Macbeth.

Babb will join the Beautiful Noise cast which currently features Will Swenson as Neil Diamond — Then, Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond — Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner, Michael McCormick as Fred Weintraub/Tommy O’Rourke, Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.

“To be joining this show with this terrific cast and play this beautifully nuanced role at a time when mental health is on the forefront of everyone’s mind is a gift,” Babb said in a statement. “As Shakespeare says in two different plays, ‘Madness in great ones must not unwatched go, so good counselors lack no clients.’”

A Beautiful Noise officially opened on December 4, 2022. The musical is produced by Ken Davenport and Bob Gaudio.