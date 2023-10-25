Celebrate 20 Years of Broadway's Gravity-Defying Hit with an All-Wicked Episode of The Broadway Show! Watch the Premiere!

Fellow Ozians! The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is celebrating 20 years of Wicked with a very special episode. Before it airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering you a chance to watch a live premiere of the episode at 8pm ET on Wednesday, October 25. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, October 29 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the premiere of the episode below!