Celebrate 20 Years of Broadway's Gravity-Defying Hit with an All-Wicked Episode of The Broadway Show! Watch the Premiere!

"Wicked" stars Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
(Photo: Luis Ferrá)
Fellow Ozians! The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is celebrating 20 years of Wicked with a very special episode. Before it airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering you a chance to watch a live premiere of the episode at 8pm ET on Wednesday, October 25. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, October 29 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Host Tamsen Fadal chats with Wicked stars Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz about taking on the roles of Elphaba and Glinda.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek heads to New Jersey to chat with real-life couple Michele Pawk and John Dossett, who play Madame Morrible and The Wizard.
- Correspondent Charlie Cooper takes a stroll with Wicked’s Fiyero Jordan Litz.
- Jake Pedersen, who plays Boq, takes fans on a tour backstage at the Gershwin Theatre.
- Swankified style! Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens deep dives into Wicked’s Tony-winning costumes with designer Susan Hilferty.
- Correspondent Perry Sook speaks with Saori “Cel” Yokoo, Wicked’s stage manager, about working on the blockbuster musical.
- Watch Alyssa Fox, who plays Elphaba, and McKenzie Kurtz, who plays Glinda, perform the Wicked hit “For Good” in our studio.
- Plus, shout-outs from Wicked alums, including Sweeney Todd star Annaleigh Ashford, Merrily We Roll Along’s Lindsay Mendez and Katie Rose Clarke and more.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Watch the premiere of the episode below!