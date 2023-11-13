Joshua Boone, Emma Pittman, Daryl Tofa & Kevin William Paul Join the Cast of The Outsiders

Additional casting has been announced for The Outsiders.

Joining the cast are Joshua Boone as Dallas Winston, Emma Pittman as Cherry Valance, Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews and Kevin William Paul as Bob Sheldon.

Joshua Boone was most recently seen in the Broadway production of Dominique Morisseau's Skeleton Crew. Other recent stage credits include Anna Ziegler’s Actually, C.A. Johnson’s All The Natalie Portmans and Ivo van Hove’s Network. Emma Pittman made her Broadway debut in Chicago after appearing on Broadway.com's competition reality series The Search for Roxie, and is currently in the ensemble of Back to the Future. Additional credits also include regional productions of Chicago, Damn Yankees and Legally Blonde. Daryl Tofa is currently performing in Back to the Future as Dave McFly, as well as understudying for Marty McFly. He was last seen in Mean Girls. Kevin William Paul will be making his Broadway debut.

They join previously announced cast members Brody Grant as Ponyboy, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny, Brent Comer as Darrel and Jason Schmidt as Sodapop.

The new musical will begin performances on March 16, 2024, and open on April 11 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Danya Taymor will direct the production, which is a transfer from the La Jolla Playhouse, where the musical made its world premiere in spring of 2023.

Based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and a movie adaptation directed by Francis Ford Coppola, the musical The Outsiders follows misfits Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family as they fight to survive in 1967 Oklahoma.

The Outsiders features a book co-written by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony winner Justin Levine and a score by the folk duo Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Levine.