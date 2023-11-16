Full Cast Set for Broadway's Days of Wine and Roses, Starring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James

The complete cast is set for Days of Wine and Roses, starring the previously announced Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James. The new musical, adapted from the 1962 film and 1958 teleplay, features a book by Craig Lucas, music and lyrics by Adam Guettel and is directed by Michael Greif. Previews begin at Studio 54 on January 6, 2024 and officially opens on January 28.

Days of Wine and Roses will feature Byron Jennings, Tabitha Lawing, Sharon Catherine Brown, Tony Carlin, Bill English, Olivia Hernandez, David Jennings, David Manis, Steven Booth, Nicole Ferguson, Addie Manthey and Kelcey Watson.

Lawing, who will play Lila, is making her Broadway debut. Brown will play Mrs. Nolan and others; she appeared in Caroline, Or Change, Head Over Heels and Dreamgirls. Carlin will take on the roles of Rad and others; he appeared in The Lehman Trilogy, Bernhardt/Hamlet, Saint Joan, Junk and more. English, who will play Mr. Shaw and others, appeared in Anything Goes and Twentieth Century. Hernandez, who is set for Betty and others, appeared in Plaza Suite. Jennings, who will play Jim Hungerford and others, appeared in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Once On This Island and Hands on a Hardbody. Manism, who is set for Delaney and others, appeared in To Kill a Mockingbird, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The Coast of Utopia and War Horse.

Days of Wine and Roses is about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family.

The show, which originated at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company, features choreography by Sergio Trujillo and Karla Puno Garcia, sets by Lizzie Clachan, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, orchestrations by Guettel, additional orchestrations by Jamie Lawrence, hair and wigs by David Brian Brown and casting by The Telsey Office; Craig Burns, CSA.