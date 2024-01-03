 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Hear From Kelli O'Hara, Brian d'Arcy James and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 3, 2024
Kelli O'Hara, Brian d'Arcy James and Paul Wontorek on 'The Broadway Show'

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, you can watch the episode's YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, January 3. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, January 7 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station

Featured this week:

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the premiere of the episode below!

Related Shows

Aladdin

from $71.32

Kimberly Akimbo

from $62.44

Back to the Future

from $72.89

Spamalot

from $51.99

Days of Wine and Roses

from $69.62
View All (5)

Star Files

Liana Hunt

James Monroe Iglehart

Brian d'Arcy James

Kelli O'Hara

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Revisiting Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Before They Hang Up Their Hats in Gutenberg! The Musical!
  2. With His Latest Queer Turn, Gideon Glick Brings Leonard Bernstein's Boyfriend to Life in Maestro
  3. London Revival of Sunset Boulevard, Starring Nicole Scherzinger, Eyes a Broadway Run
Back to Top