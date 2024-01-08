Derek Klena Sets Return to Broadway's Moulin Rouge! The Musical!

Tony nominee Derek Klena will reprise his performance as the Bohemian poet Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical! beginning on February 6 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Klena takes over the role from Casey Cott, who plays his final performance on February 4.

In May 2022, Klena replaced Moulin Rouge!’s original Tony-winning star Aaron Tveit, leading the cast through January 2023. He returned to the role again from April through July 2023. For his third stint with the Broadway company, Klena will be joined by Boy George, who also joins the cast on February 6 in the role of Harold Zidler. Klena has previously been seen on Broadway in Wicked, The Bridges of Madison County, Anastasia and Jagged Little Pill, for which he received a 2020 Tony nomination.

In addition to Cott, who made his Broadway debut with the production, the cast of Moulin Rouge! features Courtney Reed as Satine, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini and David Harris as the Duke of Monroth.

Adapted from the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film, Moulin Rouge! is the winner of 10 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The production is directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers with a book by Tony winner John Logan, choreography by Tony winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony winner Justin Levine.