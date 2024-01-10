Complete Broadway Cast Set for An Enemy of the People, Starring Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli

An Enemy of the People, Amy Herzog's new adaptation of the Ibsen play, directed by Sam Gold, has its complete cast. Performances begin at the Circle in the Square Theatre on February 27 with an official opening set for March 18.

Joining previously announced stars Jeremy Strong, Michael Imperioli and Victoria Pedretti will be Caleb Eberhardt (Choir Boy) as Hovstad, Matthew August Jeffers (Shakespeare in the Park’s Richard III) as Billing, David Patrick Kelly (Into the Woods, Once) as Morten Kiil, Thomas Jay Ryan (West Side Story) as Aslaksen and Alan Trong (The Tomorrow War) as Captain Horster. Bill Buell (Ink), Katie Broad, David Mattar Merten and Max Roll complete the cast as the play's Townspeople.

An Enemy of the People takes place in a Norwegian spa town where the water is a life-giving tourist draw. When Doctor Thomas Stockmann (Strong) discovers the water is poisoned, he alerts the mayor (Imperioli) to the problem, but the mayor may not be as quick to act as Stockmann assumed. Stockmann becomes an unlikely whistleblower.

The show will feature scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, hair and wig design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates, production stage management by Rachel Bauder, technical supervision by Juniper Street Productions and casting by Taylor Williams Casting.