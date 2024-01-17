Hit the Gym with Five Up-and-Coming Stars Prepping for Broadway This Spring

New year, new stars! As the Broadway season gets moving, The Broadway Show is highlighting five of its rising stars, bringing them to the gym for some musical spring training. These Ones to Watch share the paths that led them to Broadway and explain how they’re getting into fighting shape to take center stage.

For Nichelle Lewis, who makes her Broadway debut as Dorothy in the revival of The Wiz, TikTok is at the center of her fortuitous origin story. Lewis has been touring in the lead role ahead of the revamped production’s arrival in New York, and with all that experience under her belt, she’s stronger than ever and ready to make Broadway her new home.

Nichelle Lewis (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Having already reigned on Broadway as SIX’s Catherine Parr, Joy Woods is no stranger to a Broadway stage, but she will be originating her first Broadway role as Allie in The Notebook. She plays the middle of three Allies in the new Ingrid Michaelson-scored musical, a role that is stretching her as an artist while also stamping out the remnants of her imposter syndrome.

Meanwhile, Brody Grant proves why Ponyboy was the perfect role to usher him into the Broadway community. The young actor is one of 15 Broadway debuts in the musical adaptation of The Outsiders, and as he waxes nostalgic over the classic 1983 film version of S.E. Hinton’s novel, Grant looks back on his own coming-of-age story, including his relentless pursuit of art.

Meet up with Ali Louis Bourzgui as he hops off the train, fresh from the national tour of Company. Now navigating his Broadway debut, Bourzgui is digging deep to bring grit to the classic rock hits of The Who’s Tommy, reprising the role he played in the revival’s Chicago premiere. Music is essential to his prep, so find out what pumps him up enough to embody Broadway’s pinball wizard.

Brody Grant and Ali Louis Bourzgui (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Last but not least is Shaina Taub, a familiar face (and voice) for off-Broadway audiences, but a multi-hyphenate talent who is finally landing on Broadway. Her historical musical Suffs—which she conceived, wrote and will star in this spring at the Music Box Theatre—has been a passion project for nearly a decade. And now, the show has a couple of political heavyweights in its corner.

Joy Woods and Shaina Taub (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)



Watch the premiere of the episode below!