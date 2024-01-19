Marcia Marcia Marcia and More Added to Kit Kat Club Ensemble in Broadway's Cabaret

Rebecca Frecknall's Olivier Award-winning revival of Cabaret has found its ensemble of performers to fill out the Kit Kat Club on Broadway. Led by Tony and Olivier Award winner Eddie Redmayne as The Emcee and Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles, the production begins performances April 1, opening April 21 at the August Wilson Theatre.

The cast now features Gabi Campo as Frenchie, Ayla Ciccone-Burton as Helga, Colin Cunliffe as Hans, Loren Lester as Herman/Max, David Merino as Lulu, Julian Ramos as Bobby, MiMi Scardulla as Texas and Paige Smallwood as Rosie. Marty Lauter, best known for competing on season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race and touring the world as Marcia Marcia Marcia, will play Victor. Swings include Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez and Karl Skyler Urban.

As previously announced, the principal cast also includes two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider, Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as Cliff Bradshaw, Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Natascia Diaz as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie and Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig.

With a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff, Cabaret is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. It features the songs "Willkommen," "Don’t Tell Mama," "Mein Herr," "Maybe This Time," "Money" and the iconic title number. The revival production—transferring to Broadway following an acclaimed West End run that is now in its third year—features scenic and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng.

Casting for the Prologue company of Cabaret, the dancers and musicians who welcome visitors to the world of the Kit Kat Club, will be announced shortly.