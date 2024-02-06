Boy George Will Swing From the Chandelier in Moulin Rouge! Starting Tonight

Boy George, the vibrant English singer, songwriter, fashion designer and producer, takes over the role of the impresario Harold Zidler in the Tony Award-winning musical Moulin Rouge! on February 6. He replaces Eric Anderson in the role for a limited engagement through May 12.

George is a globally renowned musical superstar, known for his soulful voice as well as his penchant for glamorous eye makeup and flamboyant headwear. As the lead singer of the ‘80s new wave trailblazers Culture Club, he sang such timeless hits as “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” and “Karma Chameleon.”

He is also no stranger to Broadway. The musical Taboo, starring George as Leigh Bowery and loosely based on his life, featured his lyrics, as well as music by George, John Themis, Richie Stevens and Kevan Frost. It opened on Broadway in 2003 and earned him a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score. Most recently, he played Captain Hook in Peter Pan: The Arena Spectacular in the U.K.

George joins a cast that includes Courtney Reed as Satine, Derek Klena as Christian (returning to the role, also on February 6), André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as the Duke of Monroth and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Based on the 2001 movie directed by Baz Luhrmann, Moulin Rouge! is set to a kaleidoscopic score that mashes up decades’ worth of pop classics. It is directed by Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

