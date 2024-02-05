The Who's Tommy Completes Broadway Casting for Spring Revival

Ali Louis Bourzgui in the Chicago production of "The Who's Tommy" (Photo: Liz Lauren)

Casting is complete for the Broadway revival of The Who's Tommy, beginning preview performances March 8 at the Nederlander Theatre. The production will officially open March 28.

As previously announced, the cast will star Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen, all reprising their roles from the mounting at Chicago's Goodman Theatre this summer.

Rounding out the company will be Haley Gustafson, Jeremiah Alsop, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Mike Cannon, Tyler James Eisenreich, Sheldon Henry, Afra Hines, Aliah James, David Paul Kidder, Tassy Kirbas, Lily Kren, Quinten Kusheba, Reese Levine, Brett Michael Lockley, Nathan Lucrezio, Alexandra Matteo, Mark Mitrano, Reagan Pender, Cecilia Ann Popp, Daniel Quadrino, Olive Ross-Kline, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Dee Tomasetta and Andrew Tufano.

Helmed by the musical’s original Tony Award-winning director, Des McAnuff, the revival is a reimagined version of the show, which first opened on Broadway in 1993. The Who’s Tommy features a Tony-winning score by The Who’s Pete Townshend, who co-wrote the Tony-nominated book with McAnuff.

The Who’s Tommy tells the story of Tommy Walker, a boy cut off from the world around him, but who turns out to have quite a knack for pinball. (He plays by sense of smell.) It features such numbers as "See Me, Feel Me," "I'm Free," “Pinball Wizard” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

The creative team includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor and arranger Ron Melrose, musical director and orchestrator Rick Fox, scenic designer David Korins, projection designer Peter Nigrini, costume designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Amanda Zieve, sound designer Gareth Owen and wig and hair designer Charles LaPointe.