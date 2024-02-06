 Skip to main content
The Denim Diaries with A Beautiful Noise’s Amber Ardolino, Episode 2: More Than Just Blue Jeans

The Denim Diaries
by Darryn King • Feb 6, 2024
Mark Jacoby, Amber Ardolino
(Photo: "The Broadway Show")

In January, Amber Ardolino donned the blue jeans (and blond wig) to play Marcia Murphey in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical opposite Nick Fradiani’s Neil Diamond. Now she’s taking fans behind the scenes of the hit-packed, sequin-studded musical.

In the second episode of The Denim Diaries, Ardolino shows off her ten (count ’em!) costumes and rapid-fire changes. She also meets a special guest from The Golden Bachelor and interviews a couple of A Beautiful Noise's veteran performers, Michael McCormick and Mark Jacoby.

Episodes air on Broadway.com every Tuesday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

