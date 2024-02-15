Broadway's Cabaret Sets Prologue Company to Welcome Audiences to the Kit Kat Club

The upcoming Broadway revival of Cabaret has its Prologue Company, the musicians and dancers who will introduce audience members to the Kit Kat Club, an immersive Weimaresque reimagining of the August Wilson Theatre. A transfer of Rebecca Frecknall's Olivier Award-winning West End production, Cabaret begins performances April 1 ahead of an April 21 opening.

The Prologue, featuring original music and music direction by Angus MacRae, begins when the house opens, approximately 75 minutes before the published curtain time. Guests will receive a club entry time after they purchase tickets to allow them to take in the Prologue and the club before the show starts. The Prologue Company features dancers Alaïa, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Bryan Longchamp, Deja McNair and swings Ida Saki and Spencer James Weidie. The musicians of the Prologue Company are Brian Russell Carey (piano and bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Maeve Stier (accordion) and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

"We wanted to subvert an audience's idea of what it is to go to a Broadway musical and create a club space that's surprising, arresting and alive from the moment you enter," said director Rebecca Frecknall in a statement. "Our Prologue Company will bring the Kit Kat Club to life long before the opening drumroll of ‘Wilkommen,’ drawing the audience into the world of Cabaret. They build a bridge between now and then and invite the audience to relax, loosen up, and be themselves.”

Led by Tony and Olivier Award winner Eddie Redmayne as The Emcee and Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles, the cast of Cabaret features two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider, Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as Cliff Bradshaw, Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Natascia Diaz as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie and Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig.

With a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff, Cabaret is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. It features the songs "Willkommen," "Don’t Tell Mama," "Mein Herr," "Maybe This Time," "Money" and the iconic title number. The revival production—transferring to Broadway following an acclaimed West End run that is now in its third year—features scenic and costume design by Tom Scutt and choreography by Julia Cheng.