 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Scott Ellis to Remain Interim Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company Through the 2025-26 Season

News
by Hayley Levitt • Feb 28, 2024
Scott Ellis
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Scott Ellis, who assumed the role of Interim Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company following the passing of longtime Artistic Director Todd Haimes, will remain in the role through the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, the board and leadership have begun an international search for a permanent successor to join the theater in 2025, overlapping with Ellis to ensure a smooth transition of creative control. 

Ellis has served as Associate Artistic Director of RTC since 1998. He has earned nine Tony nominations for his direction of productions including 1776, Curtains, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Tootsie and both the 1994 and 2016 revivals of She Loves Me. He currently directs Roundabout's Broadway revival of Doubtstarring Amy Ryan, Liev Schreiber, Zoe Kazan and Quincy Tyler Bernstine

RTC's 2024-25 Broadway season—the first season planned by Ellis—will include the Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang, directed by Leigh Silverman; Sanaz Toossi’s Pulitzer Prize- and Obie Award-winning English, directed by Knud Adams; and a new jazz-infused, New Orleans-style production of The Pirates of Penzance by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan, adapted by Rupert Holmes, choreographed by Warren Carlyle and directed by Ellis.

Related Shows

Doubt

from $69.62

Star Files

Quincy Tyler Bernstine

Zoe Kazan

Amy Ryan

Liev Schreiber
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. An Enemy of the People, Starring Jeremy Strong, Michael Imperioli and Victoria Pedretti, Begins Performances
  2. Alicia Keys Musical Hell’s Kitchen Completes Casting for Broadway
  3. Patriots, Starring Michael Stuhlbarg and Will Keen, Completes Broadway Casting
Back to Top