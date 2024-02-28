Scott Ellis to Remain Interim Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company Through the 2025-26 Season

Scott Ellis, who assumed the role of Interim Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company following the passing of longtime Artistic Director Todd Haimes, will remain in the role through the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, the board and leadership have begun an international search for a permanent successor to join the theater in 2025, overlapping with Ellis to ensure a smooth transition of creative control.

Ellis has served as Associate Artistic Director of RTC since 1998. He has earned nine Tony nominations for his direction of productions including 1776, Curtains, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Tootsie and both the 1994 and 2016 revivals of She Loves Me. He currently directs Roundabout's Broadway revival of Doubt, starring Amy Ryan, Liev Schreiber, Zoe Kazan and Quincy Tyler Bernstine.

RTC's 2024-25 Broadway season—the first season planned by Ellis—will include the Yellow Face by David Henry Hwang, directed by Leigh Silverman; Sanaz Toossi’s Pulitzer Prize- and Obie Award-winning English, directed by Knud Adams; and a new jazz-infused, New Orleans-style production of The Pirates of Penzance by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan, adapted by Rupert Holmes, choreographed by Warren Carlyle and directed by Ellis.