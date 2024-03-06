Suffs, The Who's Tommy, The Wiz, MJ and More Headline The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal is marching, moonwalking and pinballing all over the Theater District this week. Get previews of upcoming musicals along with looks back at the stars who are keeping Broadway’s long-running hits in top shape.

Shaina Taub and the cast of her politically charged musical Suffs ring in Women’s History Month with a showcase of their new Broadway production. Hear from Tony nominees Jenn Colella, Emily Skinner and more about how this musical is much more than a civics lesson.

Elijah Rhea Johnson with “The Broadway Show” host Tamsen Fadal (Photo: Luis Ferrá)

The Who’s Tommy is ready to hit Broadway for the first time in 30 years, and the cast heads to Sardi’s to tease their upgraded production. As Bobby Conte reminds The Broadway Show, “LED lights had not been invented 30 years ago when this show premiered.” So take that as a promise of spectacular stage design to come.

Revisit MJ star Elijah Rhea Johnson’s stagedoor chat with host Tamsen Fadal. Johnson, who has been playing the title role in MJ on Broadway since last April, reflects on his childhood days performing Michael Jackson’s music, and shares how now, as an adult, he wins over Broadway crowds eight times a week.

Watch The Wiz director Schele Williams sit down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek as they discuss the musical revival when it was gearing up for its pre-Broadway national tour. Now that the show is just weeks away from taking over Broadway’s Marquis Theatre, hear Williams walk through the history of The Wiz and explain why this musical deserves to be seen again in the 21st century.

In another dimension of Oz, you can also visit Wicked’s resident Fiyero, Jordan Litz. Join Litz and Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper on a stroll to the Gershwin Theatre as the actor talks about his yellow brick road to Broadway.

Finally, get a peek inside the latest episode of A Beautiful Noise star Amber Ardolino’s Broadway.com vlog, The Denim Diaries. This week, it’s all fun and games at the Broadhurst.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, March 6 before it airs this Saturday, March 9 at 12PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.