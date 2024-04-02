The Florence Welch-Scored Gatsby Musical Has Its Music and Design Teams

The world-premiere musical Gatsby, an adaptation of the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald with music by international rock star Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine, has its design and music teams. The show begins performances at the American Repertory Theater’s Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA on May 23 with an official opening set for June 5.

Gatsby will feature scenic design by MacArthur Fellow and Tony Award-winning scenic designer Mimi Lien, costumes by Academy Award-winning costume designer Sandy Powell (The Young Victoria, Shakespeare in Love), lighting design by Alan Edwards and sound design by Olivier Award-winning sound designer Tony Gayle (My Neighbour Totoro). Music supervision is by Days of Wine and Roses music director Kimberly Grigsby and Wiley DeWeese is the music director.

As previously reported, Gatsby is directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Lempicka) with a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living) and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge!). Oscar and Grammy Award nominee Thomas Bartlett (Doveman) collaborated with Welch on the score. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The show is unconnected to the production of The Great Gatsby opening on Broadway this season.