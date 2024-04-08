Forbidden Broadway Will Make Its Broadway Debut Sooner Than Expected

The Broadway-spoofing revue Forbidden Broadway will make its previously reported Broadway debut sooner than expected. Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song, directed by creator Gerard Alessandrini, will begin performances at the Hayes Theater on July 25 ahead of an official opening on August 5. The limited engagement will end as planned November 1.

Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song is set to include spoofs of new and upcoming Broadway musicals and plays including The Great Gatsby, The Notebook, Water for Elephants, Hell’s Kitchen and Back to the Future, as well as current and recent Sondheim revivals Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Company and Merrily We Roll Along. In addition to the five-person cast including the onstage pianist, weekly guest stars will appear throughout the engagement. Performers and creative team members are still to be announced.

Created in 1982, when it played to Palsson’s Supper Club on 72nd Street, Forbidden Broadway has spawned several editions, gone on to play in over 200 cities around the world and given rise to such classic numbers as “Be Depressed” (sung to the tune of “Be Our Guest), “You Can't Stop the Camp” (sung to the tune of “You Can’t Stop the Beat”) and “Ladies Who Screech” (to the tune of “Ladies Who Lunch”). The show and Alessandrini were awarded Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre in 2006.