At the Piano with The Notebook’s Ingrid Michaelson, a Trip to Hadestown with Jordan Fisher and More on The Broadway Show

This week on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, travel through some of the season’s highlights, from fall hits worth remembering to Tony-winning musicals that are still treading the boards. But to kick it all off, take a deep dive inside the work of one of Broadway’s newest musical voices.

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson invites The Broadway Show into her home for a conversation about her debut as a Broadway composer with The Notebook. Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek joins Michaelson at the piano as she talks and sings through her maiden voyage composing for the stage, while also reflecting on her joyful homecoming to the world of theater.

Victoria Clark on "The Broadway Show"

Broadway veteran Jordan Fisher stars as Orpheus in Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre through September 15. Hear why he considers Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony-winning musical to be theater in its purest form—and then join correspondent Perry Sook for visit with Hadestown guitarist Ilusha Tsinadze.

Revisit Kimberly Akimbo’s Tony-winning star, Victoria Clark, during her sitdown with host Fadal ahead of what would be an acclaimed Broadway run. The 2023 Tony Award-winning Best Musical plays its final performance at the Booth Theatre on April 28, so make sure to catch it before Clark and the rest of the original company take their final bows.

As the theatrical season comes to a close, The Broadway Show also looks back at playwright Jocelyn Bioh’s fall hit, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, which is now slated for a three-city tour. Watch Bioh take a walk with correspondent Charlie Cooper over to the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, which, for a few months, was transformed into a Harlem braid shop.

Sample episode five of Isabelle McCalla’s Broadway.com vlog, Step Right Up, taking audiences behind the scenes at Water for Elephants. This week, McCalla is in the booth recording the show’s Broadway cast album.

