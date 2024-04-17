The Great Gatsby's Jeremy Jordan, Water for Elephants' Sara Gettelfinger on Her Story of Redemption, and More on The Broadway Show

Red-carpet opening nights, backstage tours and exclusive performances are on tap this week on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. But first, a Broadway veteran sits down for her first in-depth interview about her complicated past and the difficult journey that ultimately led her back to the stage.

Sara Gettelfinger—back on Broadway for the first time since 2011 as Barbara in Water for Elephants—speaks with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek, sharing the personal struggles that took her away from her blossoming stage career over a decade ago. Hear Gettelfinger, who has found a new sense of presence and gratitude both on and off stage, share her own story in an intimate and inspiring conversation.

Sara Gettelfinger

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The Great Gatsby’s title star, Jeremy Jordan, chats with host Fadal about his return to the stage in his first brand-new Broadway musical since Newsies. Starring opposite Eva Noblezada at the Broadway Theatre, watch as Jordan explains how he’s been digging into his famously aloof character.

As the spring marches onward, The Broadway Show visits the opening-night red carpets of The Outsiders and Lempicka, joining in the celebration of this season’s brand-new musicals with the likes of newly minted Broadway producer Angelina Jolie.

Back to the Future’s Head of Props, Eric Stewart, gives correspondent Perry Sook a behind-the-scenes tour of the many moving pieces that make musical time travel possible. See the meticulous care that goes into Stewart’s job—from perfecting the art of DeLorean upkeep to tracking down ‘80s camcorders.

A Beautiful Noise star Nick Fradiani is in studio for a performance of Neil Diamond’s “I Am... I Said.” Catch him and the rest of the Broadway cast through June 30 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

You can also see highlights from episode six of Isabelle McCalla’s Water for Elephants vlog, Step Right Up, featuring the madness and hilarity of a two-show day.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, April 17 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.