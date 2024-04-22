 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

David Adjmi's Stereophonic Extends Broadway Run by Six Weeks

News
by Darryn King • Apr 22, 2024
The cast of "Stereophonic"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

David Adjmi's Stereophonica play with music by Grammy winner Will Butler of Arcade Fire, has extended its Broadway run at the Golden Theatre by six weeks. Originally scheduled to run for only 14 weeks, the production will now play its final performance on August 18.

The play, which had its official Broadway opening on April 19, traces a rock group's tumultuous recording sessions in 1976 and 1977. The cast features Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana and Chris Stack as Simon. Daniel Aukin directs the production, which premiered off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons last year.

As previously reported, the Stereophonic cast album will be released digitally on May 10 with the physical CD release set for June 14.

Related Shows

Stereophonic

from $62.44

Star Files

Will Brill

Juliana Canfield

Eli Gelb

Tom Pecinka

Sarah Pidgeon

Chris Stack
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Sara Gettelfinger on Her Broadway Rise, Devastating Downfall and Clear-Eyed Comeback in Water for Elephants
  2. Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility for The Notebook, Water for Elephants, The Outsiders and More
  3. Gutenberg! The Musical!, With Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, to Release Broadway Cast Album in May; Mel Brooks to Play Guest Producer
Back to Top