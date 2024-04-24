 Skip to main content
Broadway Bares Will Hit the Strip with a Las Vegas Theme

by Darryn King • Apr 24, 2024
Jerry Mitchell
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

This year's instalment of Broadway Bares, the industry’s annual, one-night-only striptease event, is embracing a Las Vegas theme. Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip, created by director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will take place on June 23 at Hammerstein Ballroom. There will be two performances, at 9.30pm and midnight.

As previously reported, the Pride Month event will be directed by The Lion King dance captain and veteran Broadway Bares performer Kellen Stancil, with Paula DeLuise as associate director. Stancil will be joined by the choreographers John Alix, Mike Baerga, Phil Colgan, Karla Puno Garcia, Billy Griffin, Amber Jackson, Jonathan Lee, Leo Moctezuma, Rachelle Rak, Michael Lee Scott and Maleek Washington. Performers are yet to be announced.

The event is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Last year’s edition raised $1.88 million, bringing Bares’ lifetime total to more than $26 million.

