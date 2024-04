Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige returns after three weeks away from the mic. She brings back the latest news of stage and screen along with favorite show tunes from Sister Act, Pippin, Camelot, Kinky Boots, A Chorus Line, On The Town and Les Mis. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!