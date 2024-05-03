Oliver Tompsett, Shakespeare in West End's & Juliet, to Join Broadway Production

Oliver Tompsett, who played the role of William Shakespeare in & Juliet in the West End, will take over the role in the Broadway production at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. He joins the company on May 10, in his Broadway debut, for six weeks only, while Austin Scott takes a scheduled leave of absence from the production; Scott is set to return June 18.

Tompsett originated the role at the Manchester Opera House in 2019 and played the role in the West End at the Shaftesbury Theatre. His London credits include Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots and Wicked.

The current Broadway cast of & Juliet features Tony nominee Lorna Courtney as Juliet through May 12, Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Justin David Sullivan as May, David Bedella as Lance, Charity Angél Dawson as Angélique, Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo and and Philippe Arroyo as Francois. As previously reported, Maya Boyd will take over the title role of Juliet on May 14.

Daniel Assetta, Andrew Chappelle, Michael Iván Carrier, Phil Colgan, Virgil Gadson, Najah Hetsberger, Makai Hernandez, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb round out the ensemble.

Featuring a score of pop hits by Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin, & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's classic play if its title heroine had lived. The nine-time Tony-nominated production has a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.