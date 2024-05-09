André Bishop and Nathan Lane to Receive Special Drama Desk Awards

The Drama Desk board has announced the recipients of two special awards, to be presented at the 68th annual Drama Desk Awards celebration. The ceremony will be held at the NYU Skirball Center on June 10.

André Bishop will be the inaugural recipient of the William Wolf Award, named after the entertainment journalist, theater and film critic and teacher. Wolf served a four-year term as the 22nd president of the Drama Desk and died of complications related to COVID-19 in April 2020. The award has been founded to recognize achievement, high standards and innovation, including generosity and “giving back” to the entertainment community.

Bishop will be stepping down from his position as producing artistic director of Lincoln Center Theater in 2025, closing out a 33-year tenure with the company. Prior to his arrival at LCT, Bishop served as Playwrights Horizons’ artistic director for 10 years and as its literary manager for six. Among the esteemed collection of productions he stewarded at Playwrights Horizons are Pulitzer Prize winners The Heidi Chronicles, Driving Miss Daisy, and Sunday in the Park with George.

Three-time Tony Award winner Nathan Lane will receive this year's Harold S. Prince Award for Lifetime Achievement, honoring his diverse and celebrated career on stage. With two dozen Broadway credits to his name, Lane earned Tony Awards for his performances in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, The Producers and the 2018 revival of Angels in America. His stage credits also include classic works by Samuel Beckett and Eugene O'Neill, as well as new plays by Taylor Mac, Sharr White and many others.

“We’re delighted to honor Nathan Lane and André Bishop,” said Drama Desk co-presidents David Barbour and Charles Wright. “Nathan is one of the most versatile actors on the English-speaking stage, with range from musical theater to works of Eugene O'Neill and Tony Kushner. André, at the helm of two distinguished theater companies, has nurtured and championed a myriad of important artists—especially playwrights. It’s a privilege to celebrate their achievements.”

The Drama Desk Awards are an annual celebration of Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway theater. They are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors and publishers.

Click here for the full list of 2024 Drama Desk Award nominees.