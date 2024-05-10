Holland Taylor and Ana Villafañe to Star in World-Premiere Play, N/A, Inspired by Nancy Pelosi and A.O.C.

Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Holland Taylor and Drama League and Outer Critics Circle nominee Ana Villafañe will star in the world premiere of the new play N/A. Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress) directs the play by Mario Correa. Performances begin at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center on June 11 with an official opening set for June 23.

Inspired by real people and events, the two-hander centers on a battle of wills and wits between two congresswomen who are generations apart: the first female Speaker of the House and the youngest woman ever elected to Congress—in real life, Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Taylor made her Broadway debut in 1965 with The Devils. She earned a Tony nomination playing Ann Richards, the 45th governor of Texas, in 2013’s Ann, and an Emmy for her performance in ABC’s legal drama The Practice. Her most recent Broadway credit was the 2016 revival of The Front Page. Villafañe made her Broadway debut in 2015 portraying Gloria Estefan in the musical On Your Feet! and went on to play Roxie Hart in the Broadway company of Chicago in 2021. She also played Nina in a 2018 production of In The Heights at the Kennedy Center, and later that year, performed off-Broadway in Jen Silverman's Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties at the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

The creative team for N/A includes Myung Hee Cho (scenic and costume design), Mextly Couzin (lighting design), Sunny Kil (sound design) and Yee Eun Nam (projection design).