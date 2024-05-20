Merrily We Roll Along, The Great Gatsby and More Win Big at 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards

Clockwise from top left: Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff & Lindsay Mendez in “Merrily We Roll Along”; Leslie Odom Jr. in "Purlie Victorious"; Rachel McAdams in "Mary Jane"; Eva Noblezada and Jeremy Jordan in "The Great Gatsby" (Photos: Matthew Murphy; Marc J. Franklin; Matthew Murphy; Jeremy Daniel)

Merrily We Roll Along has topped the list of winners for the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, chosen by Broadway.com readers.

The hit revival of the Stephen Sondheim/George Furth musical won five categories in total, including Favorite Musical Revival, and honors for all three of its stars: Jonathan Groff was named Favorite Performance of the Year (Musical), while Daniel Radcliffe and Lindsay Mendez won in featured categories. Groff and Radcliffe also won a second award for the category of Favorite Onstage Pair.

Favorite New Musical was won by the splashy The Great Gatsby, while stars Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada won in the leading musical acting categories. Other musical performers who were named fan favorites included Spamalot’s Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Favorite Diva Performance), Gutenberg! The Musical! star Josh Gad (Favorite Funny Performance) and Water for Elephants lead Grant Gustin (Favorite Breakthrough Performance).

On the play front, David Adjmi’s Stereophonic was named Favorite New Play, and An Enemy of the People won as Favorite Play Revival. Purlie Victorious star Leslie Odom, Jr. and Mary Jane star Rachel McAdams triumphed in the leading acting categories, with Elle Fanning (Appropriate) and Alex Brightman (The Shark is Broken) named featured favorites.

The Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards contains many unique categories. Favorite Replacement awards, honoring actors who stepped into hit shows, were won by Jordan Fisher for Hadestown and Sutton Foster for Sweeney Todd. And The Notebook composer Ingrid Michelson won for Favorite New Song for “Carry You Home.”

This year’s winners will be honored at a private reception at 48 Lounge on June 6.

A complete list of winners follows.

Favorite New Musical

The Great Gatsby (Book by Kait Kerrigan, Music by Jason Howland, Lyrics by Nathan Tysen)

Favorite New Play

Stereophonic (Written by David Adjmi)

Favorite Musical Revival

Merrily We Roll Along

Favorite Play Revival

An Enemy of the People

Favorite Long-Running Show

Wicked

Favorite Tour

Beetlejuice

Favorite Performance of the Year (Musical)

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Favorite Performance of the Year (Play)

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical

Jeremy Jordan, The Great Gatsby

Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical

Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby

Favorite Leading Actor in a Play

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Favorite Leading Actress in a Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Favorite Featured Actor in a Musical

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Favorite Featured Actress in a Musical

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Favorite Featured Actor in a Play

Alex Brightman, The Shark is Broken

Favorite Featured Actress in a Play

Elle Fanning, Appropriate

Favorite Diva Performance

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot

Favorite Funny Performance

Josh Gad, Gutenberg! The Musical!

Favorite Onstage Pair

Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Male)

Grant Gustin, Water for Elephants

Favorite Breakthrough Performance (Female)

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Favorite Replacement (Male)

Jordan Fisher, Hadestown

Favorite Replacement (Female)

Sutton Foster, Sweeney Todd

Favorite New Song

“Carry You Home,” The Notebook (Music and Lyrics by Ingrid Michelson)

Shows with Multiple Wins

Merrily We Roll Along - 5

The Great Gatsby - 3

Mary Jane - 2

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch - 2

Performers with Multiple Wins

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along - 2

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane - 2

Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch - 2

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along - 2