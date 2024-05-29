Time-Traveling with Lempicka’s Eden Espinosa, an Important Message from The Great Gatsby’s Sara Chase and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal catches up with several of this season’s Tony-nominated artists, from the ones who stand center stage to the ones who make their mark behind the scenes. The latest episode also puts a spotlight on a Broadway star with an important message to share.

Sara Chase, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum and Myrtle Wilson in The Great Gatsby, has been privately managing a cancer diagnosis since the beginning of her Broadway run. Hear the actress tell her story publicly for the first time in a conversation with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens.

Sara Chase

(Photo c/o Vivacity Media Group)

Revisit host Fadal's interview with Amy Ryan, who earned a Tony nomination for her unexpected turn as Sister Aloysius in the Broadway revival of Doubt.

Tony nominee Kecia Lewis, now blowing audiences away at the Shubert Theatre as Hell’s Kitchen’s Miss Liza Jane, takes a walk to work with correspondent Charlie Cooper. See the pair enjoy a rainy stroll through the Theater District in the middle of a two-show day.

Eden Espinosa, Tony-nominated for her title performance in the musical Lempicka, also takes a nostalgic walk through the streets of New York City’s Midtown. Watch her take Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek on a tour of her resume—from her debut turn as Rent’s final Maureen to her run as one of Wicked’s most iconic green girls.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ comic drama Appropriate, now running at Broadway’s Belasco Theatre, boasts a Tony-nominated design team. Watch the show’s Tony-nominated director Lila Neugebauer and Kimie Nishikawa of the design collective dots talk about bringing the play’s cryptic family homestead to life on stage.

This week, The Broadway Show has followed the Road to the Jimmys to Madison, WI. Meet Tim Sauers and Karra Beach who oversee the annual Jerry Awards, drawing talented high school students from across the state to Madison’s Overture Center each June.

Emma Pittman is back with episode six of Call Me Cherry, taking audiences behind the scenes at The Outsiders. See what she and the rest of the Broadway cast are getting up to at the Jacobs Theatre.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, May 29 before it airs this Sunday, June 2 at 6PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.