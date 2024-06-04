Complete Cast Joins Vanessa Williams for The Devil Wears Prada in the U.K.

The full cast has been revealed for Elton John's stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada in the West End. The show will open on July 9 at Theatre Royal Plymouth before transferring to London’s Dominion Theatre on October 24.

As previously reported, Tony nominee Vanessa Williams will play Miranda Priestly. She will be joined by Olivier winner Matt Henry as Nigel (Kinky Boots), Georgie Buckland as Andy, Amy Di Bartolomeo as Emily, James Darch as Christian with Rhys Whitfield as Nate. For the show’s London run, Debbie Kurup will join the production as standby for the role of Miranda Priestly.

Completing the cast are Maddy Ambus, Gabby Antrobus, Selena Barron, Pamela Blair, Robertina Bonano, Lloyd Davies, Elishia Edwards, Akeem Ellis-Hyman, Elizabeth Fullalove, Jinny Gould, Natasha Heyward, Samuel How, Luke Jackson, Liam Marcellino, Robbie McMillan, Ciro LourencioMeulens, Gabriel Mokake, Theo Papoui, Christopher Parkinson, Eleanor Peach, Ethan Le Phong, Jon Reynolds, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Olivia Saunders, Kayleigh Thadani, Ella Valentine and Tara Yasmin.

The musical is based on the Lauren Weisberger novel and the movie adaptation of the same name. The film starred Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, the Editor-in-Chief of Runway Magazine, and Anne Hathaway as her wide-eyed assistant Andy Sachs. The Devil Wears Prada has music by John with lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub (Suffs). It is directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell with a book by Kate Wetherhead and Some Like It Hot Tony winner Gregg Barnes behind the costumes. The musical had its world premiere in Chicago in 2022 with Beth Leavel in the Miranda Priestly role.