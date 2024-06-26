No Place Like Home! See the Stars of the Broadway Revival of Samm-Art Williams' Play

Even though the Tony Awards are barely in the rearview mirror, the first show of the new Broadway season has arrived. The revival of the late Samm-Art Williams' 1979 play Home, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, opened at the Todd Haimes Theatre on June 5. Three actors—Tory Kittles, Brittany Inge and Stori Ayers—portray over 40 characters in this richly poetic tale of a North Carolina farmer who travels to the city and back all while holding true to his values, spirit and his long-lost love.

"It's really special to see what these three actors do," Leon told The Broadway Show at the opening-night celebration. "To see them play all these roles, to see them go on this emotional journey. That reminds us all that if you get knocked down, you can always get up."

"The poetry of the writing is inherent," added Kittles, who leads the production as the wandering Cephus Miles. "It's a beautiful journey of struggle and triumph." Inge and Ayers, meanwhile reveled in all the shapeshifting the play allows them to do. "I really love, every night, getting to honor so many different voices at once in one play," said Ayers, Inge emphasizing, "The many, many characters—that's definitely a favorite part."

Inge also expressed a wish for this revival to bring Home back into circulation at theaters across the country. "I hope that this work just really takes wing," she said. "I hope that more regional theater companies will produce it and see its value. Because it is just a phenomenal piece of work, and I think everyone needs to see it."